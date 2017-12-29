Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) Insider Roger L. Nuttall Sells 33,555 Shares of Stock

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) insider Roger L. Nuttall sold 33,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,536,147.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE CWH) traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.38. The company had a trading volume of 362,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,062. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,943.57, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Camping World had a return on equity of 116.85% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Camping World by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,335,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,152,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 4.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,886,000 after acquiring an additional 49,155 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 73.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,104,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after acquiring an additional 469,558 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 347.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 965,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after acquiring an additional 750,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 72.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 853,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after acquiring an additional 358,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Forward View restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a report on Monday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Monday, October 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc is a provider of a portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) enthusiasts. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail. Within the Consumer Services and Plans segment, the Company derives revenue from the sale of the offerings, including emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships, and publications and directories.

