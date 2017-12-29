Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLMT. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.43.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P ( CLMT ) traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.88. 254,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.23. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $9.95.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.55). Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative return on equity of 48.17% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 350.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 479,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 1.2% in the second quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 23,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 72.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 230,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 96,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 6.6% in the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 47,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a producer of specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. The Company operates through three segments: specialty products, fuel products and oilfield services. In its specialty products segment, the Company processes crude oil and other feedstocks into a range of customized lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums and waxes.

