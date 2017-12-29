California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.66 Million Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Euronet Worldwide worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 100.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4,446.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.51 and a 12-month high of $101.07.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. The company had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.09 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 9.63%. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EEFT. BidaskClub downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CFO Rick Weller sold 15,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $1,435,448.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,387,022.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 63,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $6,357,612.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,603,486 shares in the company, valued at $160,444,809.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,235 shares of company stock worth $9,201,216. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is an electronic payments provider. The Company offers payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. Its product offerings include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, electronic distribution of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products.

