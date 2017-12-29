California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.48 Million Stake in Transocean LTD (RIG)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695,448 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 27,747 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Transocean worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RIG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Transocean by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,340 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Transocean by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Transocean by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 653,337 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 60,273 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Transocean during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Transocean by 13.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 81,636 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. Clarkson Capital raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Transocean from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.12.

Transocean LTD ( NYSE RIG ) opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,190.00, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Transocean LTD has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $16.16.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.13 million. Transocean had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 84.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Transocean LTD will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units.

