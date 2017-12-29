Buckingham Research Lowers KLX (KLXI) to Neutral

Buckingham Research lowered shares of KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of KLX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of KLX to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of KLX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of KLX in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of KLX (NASDAQ KLXI) opened at $69.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3,473.64, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.31. KLX has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $70.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.26 million. KLX had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that KLX will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KLX news, VP Heather Floyd sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $123,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,471. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore L. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,867.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in KLX by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in KLX by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in KLX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in KLX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

About KLX

KLX Inc (KLX) is the distributor and service provider of aerospace fasteners and consumables. The Company offers ranges of aerospace hardware and consumables and inventory management services across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Aerospace Solutions Group (ASG) and Energy Services Group (ESG).

