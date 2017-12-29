Brokerages Expect Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (GOLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $341.48 Million

Equities analysts predict that Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOLF) will report $341.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Golfsmith International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $343.70 million and the lowest is $337.80 million. Golfsmith International reported sales of $329.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Golfsmith International will report full year sales of $341.48 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.59 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Golfsmith International.

Golfsmith International (NASDAQ:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golfsmith International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Group set a $22.00 price target on Golfsmith International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp set a $20.00 price target on Golfsmith International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Golfsmith International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Golfsmith International from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Golfsmith International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of Infinity.

In other news, insider Mirae Asset Partners Private E sold 9,165,542 shares of Golfsmith International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $155,814,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golfsmith International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Golfsmith International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Golfsmith International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Golfsmith International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golfsmith International by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 60,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter.

