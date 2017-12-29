Brokerages Anticipate Talend SA (TLND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) will post $41.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Talend’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.12 million to $41.58 million. Talend reported sales of $30.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full year sales of $41.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.19 million to $148.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $191.75 million per share, with estimates ranging from $188.50 million to $195.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Talend.

Get Talend alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TLND shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Talend in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Talend from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talend has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Talend by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 28,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Talend by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Talend by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Talend in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Talend by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Talend (NASDAQ TLND) traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $37.48. The stock had a trading volume of 141,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,267. The firm has a market cap of $1,078.89, a P/E ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 2.84. Talend has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/brokerages-anticipate-talend-sa-tlnd-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-41-40-million.html.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA is a provider of open source integration solutions for data-oriented companies and integration platform under Apache Spark. The Company’s platform enables users to connect data and applications on-premise or in the cloud, in real time or in batch, Big Data or reference data. Its commercial products are Data Fabric, Big Data Integration, Real-Time Big Data, Data Preparation, Data Integration, Cloud Integration, Data Quality, Application Integration, Master Data Management and metadata Manager.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talend (TLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.