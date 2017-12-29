Brokerages Anticipate Talend SA (TLND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) will post $41.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Talend’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.12 million to $41.58 million. Talend reported sales of $30.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full year sales of $41.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.19 million to $148.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $191.75 million per share, with estimates ranging from $188.50 million to $195.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Talend.
Several analysts have recently commented on TLND shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Talend in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Talend from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talend has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.
Shares of Talend (NASDAQ TLND) traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $37.48. The stock had a trading volume of 141,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,267. The firm has a market cap of $1,078.89, a P/E ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 2.84. Talend has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $46.32.
Talend Company Profile
Talend SA is a provider of open source integration solutions for data-oriented companies and integration platform under Apache Spark. The Company’s platform enables users to connect data and applications on-premise or in the cloud, in real time or in batch, Big Data or reference data. Its commercial products are Data Fabric, Big Data Integration, Real-Time Big Data, Data Preparation, Data Integration, Cloud Integration, Data Quality, Application Integration, Master Data Management and metadata Manager.
