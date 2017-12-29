Bremer Trust National Association Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Bremer Trust National Association lowered its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bremer Trust National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bremer Trust National Association’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,023,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,129,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,525,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,496,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969,677 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,157,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914,575 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,802,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,839 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 21,647.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,831,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,867,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740,509 shares during the period. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Vetr raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.29 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.01 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.66.

Altria Group Inc ( NYSE:MO ) opened at $71.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138,210.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $77.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 60.37% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

