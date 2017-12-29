BP (BP) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about BP (NYSE:BP) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BP earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 45.8660709571678 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of BP (NYSE BP) traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $42.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BP has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $137,585.80, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.42%.

BP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Vetr upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.48 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on BP from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

