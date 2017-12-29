Blackstone Group LP (BX) Major Shareholder Group L.P. Blackstone Purchases 25,466 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Group L.P. Blackstone bought 25,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $728,582.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.27. 4,502,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,022. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $20,504.56, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Vetr downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.15 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Blackstone Group by 1,142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,062,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413,287 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Blackstone Group by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,988,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its position in Blackstone Group by 2,189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 1,911,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Blackstone Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,769,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,359,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 6,289,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,146 shares in the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/blackstone-group-lp-bx-major-shareholder-group-l-p-blackstone-purchases-25466-shares-of-stock.html.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. The Company’s alternative asset management businesses include investment vehicles focused on private equity, non-investment grade credit, secondary private equity funds of funds and multi-asset class strategies. It operates through four segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.