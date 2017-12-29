BioSpecifics Technologies (BSTC) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. decreased their price objective on BioSpecifics Technologies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get BioSpecifics Technologies alerts:

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ BSTC) opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.95 and a 12 month high of $58.79. The company has a market capitalization of $310.58, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.58.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 42.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million. equities analysts predict that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/biospecifics-technologies-bstc-earns-buy-rating-from-hc-wainwright.html.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company involved in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications. The Company has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures, a Bermuda unlimited liability company (Endo Global Ventures), an affiliate of Endo International plc (Endo), for injectable collagenase for marketed indications and indications in development.

Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.