Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.25

Media stories about Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) have trended positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bio-Rad Laboratories earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 46.0313388410746 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE BIO ) traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.67. 183,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,908. The company has a market cap of $8,320.00, a P/E ratio of 298.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $181.87 and a fifty-two week high of $273.87.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.99 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.44%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 28th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Christine A. Tsingos sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.40, for a total value of $1,242,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,380.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James R. Stark sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $201,800.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,126 shares of company stock worth $2,309,426 over the last quarter. 28.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (Bio-Rad) is a manufacturer and distributor of its life science research and clinical diagnostics products. The Company operates through two segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. It manufactures and supplies the life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry and other markets with a range of products and systems used to separate complex chemical and biological materials and to identify, analyze and purify their components.

