BidaskClub Upgrades Innospec (IOSP) to Hold

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Johnson Rice raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Innospec in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of Innospec (IOSP) opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. Innospec has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,690.84, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Innospec had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Innospec will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Innospec news, VP Brian Watt sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $30,874.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,072,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,456,560.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,891. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,041,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,396,000 after acquiring an additional 70,615 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,256,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,185,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,239,000 after acquiring an additional 82,013 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,793,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 12.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,063,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,578,000 after acquiring an additional 117,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc is a specialty chemicals company engaged in developing, manufacturing, blending, marketing and supplying of specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives and ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications and oilfield chemicals. The Company operates through four business segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services and Octane Additives.

