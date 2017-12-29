BidaskClub Lowers Old National Bancorp (ONB) to Sell

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Old National Bancorp (ONB) opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,405.53, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $154.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.48 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 8.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 12,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BidaskClub Lowers Old National Bancorp (ONB) to Sell” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/bidaskclub-lowers-old-national-bancorp-onb-to-sell.html.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary, provides a range of services, including commercial and consumer loan and depository services, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory and other traditional banking services. The Company focuses on community banking.

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.