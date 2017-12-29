BidaskClub Downgrades Tesla (TSLA) to Strong Sell

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Vetr upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.07 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Cann lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.45.

Tesla (NASDAQ TSLA) opened at $315.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $53,000.00, a P/E ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 0.95. Tesla has a 1 year low of $210.96 and a 1 year high of $389.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Tesla will post -11.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Douglas Field sold 1,400 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.67, for a total transaction of $476,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,333,943.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 2,190 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $748,301.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,817 shares of company stock valued at $4,171,699. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 984 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

