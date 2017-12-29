BidaskClub Downgrades Meta Financial Group (CASH) to Hold

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CASH. B. Riley raised Meta Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. FBR & Co raised Meta Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Meta Financial Group (CASH) opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.13, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.90. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $106.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 86.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 52.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,354 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,732 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 71.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,303 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BidaskClub Downgrades Meta Financial Group (CASH) to Hold” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/bidaskclub-downgrades-meta-financial-group-cash-to-hold.html.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company operates through its banking subsidiary, MetaBank (the Bank). Its segments include Payments, Banking, and Corporate Services/Other. MetaBank is both a community-oriented financial institution offering a range of financial services to meet the needs of the communities it serves and a payments company providing services on a nationwide basis.

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.