BidaskClub Downgrades Green Bancorp (GNBC) to Sell

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Green Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Green Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Green Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $784.76, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 2.12. Green Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Green Bancorp in the third quarter worth $159,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Green Bancorp in the second quarter worth $246,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Green Bancorp by 974.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Green Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Green Bancorp by 61.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Bancorp Company Profile

Green Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s subsidiary, Green Bank, N.A., a nationally chartered commercial bank, provided commercial and private banking services primarily to Texas based customers through 22 full service branches in the Houston and Dallas metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) and other markets.

