Beigene Ltd (BGNE) CEO John Oyler Sells 20,137 Shares

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 20,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.46, for a total transaction of $1,942,415.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, John Oyler sold 31,446 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $2,902,151.34.

On Friday, December 8th, John Oyler sold 144,000 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $13,528,800.00.

On Monday, November 27th, John Oyler sold 16,581 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $1,438,567.56.

On Wednesday, November 29th, John Oyler sold 85,906 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $7,272,801.96.

On Monday, November 13th, John Oyler sold 25,054 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $2,080,985.24.

On Wednesday, November 15th, John Oyler sold 150,957 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $12,152,038.50.

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.85. 84,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,075. Beigene Ltd has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $118.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4,339.83, a P/E ratio of -75.27 and a beta of -0.91.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $220.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Beigene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Beigene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Beigene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beigene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Beigene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BGNE. Maxim Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Beigene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused in the discovery and development of molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The Company had used its cancer biology platform to develop four clinical-stage drug candidates, such as BGB-3111, BGB-A317, BGB-290 and BGB-283, as of December 31, 2016.

