Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $81.53 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,527,943 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 82,154 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.7% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Abbott Laboratories worth $81,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 45.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 47,589,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,313,334,000 after buying an additional 14,918,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,499,469 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,574,987,000 after buying an additional 12,806,535 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3,373.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,874,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $382,779,000 after buying an additional 7,647,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,786,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,308,944,000 after buying an additional 3,241,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,722,088 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $569,830,000 after buying an additional 2,606,404 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE ABT) opened at $57.46 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $100,032.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 83.47%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Alejandro D. Wellisch sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $120,266.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,256 shares in the company, valued at $572,900.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Miles D. White sold 276,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $15,065,367.26. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,677,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,115,246.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,172 shares of company stock worth $27,533,150 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

