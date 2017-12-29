Bank Of The Ozarks (OZRK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Bank of the Ozarks have underperformed the industry over the last six months. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Consistent growth in loans and deposits, and easing margin pressure will continue to aid the company’s profitability. Also, its efficient capital deployment activities represent a solid balance sheet position. However, persistently rising operating expenses due to the company’s expansion strategy through de novo branching are expected to curb bottom-line growth.”

Get Bank Of The Ozarks alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OZRK. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Brean Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Bank Of The Ozarks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Bank Of The Ozarks from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.25.

Shares of Bank Of The Ozarks ( NASDAQ:OZRK ) opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. Bank Of The Ozarks has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6,233.09, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Bank Of The Ozarks had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 65.67%. The firm had revenue of $242.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Bank Of The Ozarks will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank Of The Ozarks during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bank Of The Ozarks during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank Of The Ozarks during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Bank Of The Ozarks during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Bank Of The Ozarks (OZRK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/bank-of-the-ozarks-ozrk-raised-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Bank Of The Ozarks

Bank of the Ozarks, Inc is a state chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. Its deposit services include checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts. Its loan services include various types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial and agricultural loans and various leasing services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank Of The Ozarks (OZRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of The Ozarks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of The Ozarks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.