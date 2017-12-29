Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.59 Million Holdings in Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (KND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:KND) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,116,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 372,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Kindred Healthcare worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KND. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Kindred Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Kindred Healthcare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kindred Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kindred Healthcare by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,773 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Kindred Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kindred Healthcare from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho set a $9.00 price target on Kindred Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Kindred Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Kindred Healthcare from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.07.

Shares of Kindred Healthcare, Inc. ( NYSE:KND ) opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.21. Kindred Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Kindred Healthcare (NYSE:KND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The health services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Kindred Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. Kindred Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. analysts forecast that Kindred Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kindred Healthcare

Kindred Healthcare, Inc, incorporated on March 27, 1998, is a healthcare services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates transitional care (TC) hospitals, a home health, hospice and community care business, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals (IRFs), a contract rehabilitation services business, nursing centers and assisted living facilities across the United States.

