Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.21 Million Position in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,101 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.10% of BJ's Restaurants worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BJ's Restaurants by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in BJ's Restaurants by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in BJ's Restaurants by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its position in BJ's Restaurants by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in BJ's Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ's Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on BJ's Restaurants from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BJ's Restaurants from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on BJ's Restaurants from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ's Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Shares of BJ's Restaurants, Inc. ( BJRI ) opened at $36.90 on Friday. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $762.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). BJ's Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that BJ's Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. BJ's Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.24%.

In other news, Director Patrick Walsh sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $1,192,964.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,871.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lon Ledwith sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $149,682.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,867 shares in the company, valued at $377,370.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,102 shares of company stock worth $6,287,084 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-has-7-21-million-position-in-bjs-restaurants-inc-bjri.html.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates restaurants. The Company segment includes casual dining company-owned restaurants. Each of its restaurants is operated either as a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewery, a BJ’s Pizza & Grill or a BJ’s Grill restaurant. The Company’s restaurants offer craft beers and other beers, as well as a selection of appetizers, entrees, pastas, burgers and sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts, including its warm pizza cookie dessert, the Pizookie.

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.