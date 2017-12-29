Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 12,242 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.02% of HealthStream worth $7,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth $367,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSTM shares. ValuEngine cut HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on HealthStream from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

HealthStream, Inc. ( NASDAQ HSTM ) opened at $23.18 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $31.53. The company has a market capitalization of $742.23, a PE ratio of 105.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.90.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc (HealthStream) provides workforce, patient experience and provider solutions for healthcare organizations. The Company operates in three segments: HealthStream Workforce Solutions, HealthStream Patient Experience Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions. HealthStream’s products and services are organized into three segments: Workforce Solutions, Patient Experience Solutions, and Provider Solutions.

