Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Bought by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) opened at $29.80 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $310,102.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.07 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 20.66%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Vetr raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.96 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.72.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

