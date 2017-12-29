Baltic Trading (BALT) and Diana Shipping (DSX) Head to Head Comparison

Baltic Trading (NYSE: BALT) and Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Baltic Trading has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diana Shipping has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

37.5% of Diana Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Baltic Trading and Diana Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baltic Trading -613.08% -49.39% -30.66% Diana Shipping -69.54% -9.26% -5.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baltic Trading and Diana Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baltic Trading N/A N/A N/A ($1.14) -1.37 Diana Shipping $114.26 million 3.78 -$164.23 million ($1.16) -3.51

Baltic Trading has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diana Shipping. Diana Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baltic Trading, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Baltic Trading and Diana Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baltic Trading 0 0 0 0 N/A Diana Shipping 0 5 3 0 2.38

Diana Shipping has a consensus target price of $5.10, indicating a potential upside of 25.31%. Given Diana Shipping’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diana Shipping is more favorable than Baltic Trading.

Summary

Diana Shipping beats Baltic Trading on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baltic Trading Company Profile

Baltic Trading Limited is a shipping business focused on the drybulk industry spot market. The Company’s fleet consists of four Capesize vessels, two Ultramax vessels, four Supramax vessels and five Handysize vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1,221,000 deadweight tons. Its fleet contains six groups of sister ships, which are vessels of virtually identical sizes and specifications. It operates a fleet of drybulk ships that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes around the world. It operates its vessels on spot market-related time charters, short-term time charters or in vessel pools trading in the spot market. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (Genco) serves as the Company’s manager. Genco provides it with commercial and strategic management of its fleet.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of shipping transportation services. The Company specializes in the ownership of dry bulk vessels. As of February 16, 2017, the Company’s operating fleet consisted of 48 dry bulk carriers, of which 23 were Panamax, four were Kamsarmax, three were Post-Panamax, 14 were Capesize and four were Newcastlemax vessels, having a combined carrying capacity of approximately 5.7 million deadweight tonnage (dwt). As of February 16, 2017, the Company’s fleet included Danae, Dione, Nirefs, Alcyon, Triton, Thetis, Protefs, Calipso, Clio, Erato, Coronis, Melite, Leto, Artemis, Selina, Atalandi, Maia, Medusa, Norfolk, Aliki, Semirio, Boston, Seattle, Santa Barbara, New Orleans, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Newport News. The Company charters its dry bulk carriers to customers primarily pursuant to time charters.

