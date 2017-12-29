Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A (BHGE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A (NYSE:BHGE) to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.06. Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A.

Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A (NYSE:BHGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BHGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

In other Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A news, insider Matthias L. Heilmann bought 1,500 shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.04 per share, with a total value of $45,060.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,140. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A during the 3rd quarter worth $594,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A during the 3rd quarter worth $1,150,154,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A during the 2nd quarter worth $4,610,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A during the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A during the 3rd quarter worth $514,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A (NYSE BHGE) opened at $31.40 on Friday. Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $65.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,714.48, a P/E ratio of -16.19, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. The company offers upstream services, including evaluation, drilling, production, and completion; midstream services comprising equipment and services for LNG, and pipeline and storage; and chemical, mechanical, digital, and service solutions for refinery and petrochemical operations.

