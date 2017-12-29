B. Riley Lowers Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (SCMP) to Neutral

B. Riley cut shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. B. Riley currently has $18.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCMP. ValuEngine upgraded Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Instinet assumed coverage on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 74.58% and a negative net margin of 60.24%. The business had revenue of $61.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Sucampo Pharmaceuticals will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Sucampo Pharmaceuticals news, insider Peter A. Kiener sold 50,000 shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,379.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 2,819,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,390,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,099,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,989,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 189,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,570,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its primary focus areas are gastroenterology, ophthalmology and oncology-related disorders. Its product candidates include VTS-270, Lubiprostone (AMITIZA), Unoprostone is opropyl (RESCULA) and CPP-1X/sulindac combination product.

