Atrion (ATRI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Atrion (ATRI) opened at $633.00 on Friday. Atrion has a one year low of $454.10 and a one year high of $694.00. The company has a market cap of $1,167.03, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 7.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 82,894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 46.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,848,000 after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 31.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 600.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation (Atrion) is engaged in developing and manufacturing products, primarily for medical applications. The Company’s medical products range from fluid delivery devices to ophthalmic and cardiovascular products. Its fluid delivery products include valves that promote infection control and needle safety.

