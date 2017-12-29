Atrion (ATRI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Atrion (ATRI) opened at $633.00 on Friday. Atrion has a one year low of $454.10 and a one year high of $694.00. The company has a market cap of $1,167.03, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.85.
Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter.
Atrion Company Profile
Atrion Corporation (Atrion) is engaged in developing and manufacturing products, primarily for medical applications. The Company’s medical products range from fluid delivery devices to ophthalmic and cardiovascular products. Its fluid delivery products include valves that promote infection control and needle safety.
