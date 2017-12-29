Atlantic Trust Group LLC Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $6,535,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,642,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,824,000 after buying an additional 73,333 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 147,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $1,989,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 394,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,157,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) opened at $158.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93,713.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.34 and a 52-week high of $158.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 216.67%.

In related news, CFO Bradley M. Halverson sold 17,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total transaction of $2,363,449.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,096.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradley M. Halverson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $357,942.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,214 shares in the company, valued at $717,811.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,989 shares of company stock worth $7,235,850 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Vetr raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.05 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.14.

