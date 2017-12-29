Atlantic Trust Group LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC)

Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 388.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,034 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC owned 0.23% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 19.7% during the second quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,692,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 443,945 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,460,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 198,503 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,115,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after purchasing an additional 47,467 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 28,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 7.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 653,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 42,665 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $1,092.65, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 58.06% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

GBDC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $20.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end, management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured and one stop loans of the United States middle-market companies.

