Atlantic Trust Group LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Zions Bancorporation boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7,444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 9,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $149,067.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,473.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings ( NYSE:LH ) opened at $160.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16,500.00, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $165.18.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.33.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a life sciences company that is integrated in guiding patient care, providing clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The Company operates as a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD).

