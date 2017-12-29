Atlantic Coast Financial Corp (ACFC) Given $8.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Atlantic Coast Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ACFC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $8.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Atlantic Coast Financial an industry rank of 73 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACFC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantic Coast Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Atlantic Coast Financial in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Coast Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Atlantic Coast Financial ( NASDAQ:ACFC ) remained flat at $$9.46 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,177. The company has a market capitalization of $147.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.09. Atlantic Coast Financial has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Atlantic Coast Financial (NASDAQ:ACFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 million. Atlantic Coast Financial had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 13.98%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Coast Financial will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Atlantic Coast Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coast Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Coast Financial by 1,351.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 107,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atlantic Coast Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of Atlantic Coast Financial by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 186,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 30,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Coast Financial

Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Atlantic Coast Bank (the Bank), a federally chartered and insured stock savings bank supervised by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (the OCC), serves the Northeast Florida, Central Florida and Southeast Georgia markets.

