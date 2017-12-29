At Home Group Inc (HOME) CFO Sells $210,693.00 in Stock

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) CFO Judd T. Nystrom sold 6,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $210,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,693. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
At Home Group Inc (NYSE HOME) opened at $31.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,850.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. At Home Group Inc has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $31.75.
At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.29 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.18%. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in At Home Group during the second quarter valued at $42,643,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in At Home Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 672,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 85,922 shares in the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC lifted its position in At Home Group by 225.2% during the second quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 504,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 349,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in At Home Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 34,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in At Home Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 239,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 30,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.
About At Home Group
