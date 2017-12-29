Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. decreased its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,977 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASTE. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,274,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,370,000 after buying an additional 221,167 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,645,000 after buying an additional 28,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) opened at $57.89 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $73.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1,320.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $252.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

ASTE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities. Its segments include Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group and Energy Group. The Infrastructure Group segment is made up of five business units, including Astec, Inc, Roadtec, Inc, Carlson Paving Products, Inc, Astec Mobile Machinery GmbH and Astec Australia Pty Ltd.

