Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust worth $150,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $148,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 68.8% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Garrison Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $206,000.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) opened at $267.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279,430.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.47. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $222.73 and a 1-year high of $268.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $1.3513 dividend. This represents a $5.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -328.77%.

Separately, S&P Equity Research began coverage on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a $3,000.00 price objective for the company.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/asset-management-one-co-ltd-reduces-stake-in-spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy.html.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.