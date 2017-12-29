Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.18

Press coverage about Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aratana Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.988487946795 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Aratana Therapeutics alerts:

PETX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aratana Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aratana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Aratana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Aratana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aratana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.55.

Shares of Aratana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ PETX ) opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aratana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $231.77, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.37.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 358.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1440.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Aratana Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aratana Therapeutics news, insider Peter Steven St sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 529,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,513. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 890,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $5,075,941.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,107,032 shares of company stock valued at $6,498,791 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.18” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/aratana-therapeutics-petx-given-daily-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-18.html.

About Aratana Therapeutics

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc is a pet therapeutics company focused on licensing, developing and commercializing of biopharmaceutical products for companion animals. The Company’s portfolio includes therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and large molecule biologics that target medical conditions in pets.

Receive News & Ratings for Aratana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aratana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.