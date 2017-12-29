Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 236.90% and a negative return on equity of 124.66%.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ APDN) opened at $1.71 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of -0.60.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on APDN. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/applied-dna-sciences-apdn-issues-earnings-results.html.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc is engaged in creating security solutions addressing the challenges of modern commerce. The Company is also engaged in the large-scale production of specific deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequences using the polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Its principal technology platform includes SigNature DNA, SigNature T DNA, fiberTyping, DNAnet, digitalDNA, SigNify and Beacon.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.