Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Receives Buy Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.39. 49,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.42, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.46. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $60.29.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.44 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Hague sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $286,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles H. Sherwood sold 22,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $1,335,013.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,886 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,455 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,656,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after acquiring an additional 233,325 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,945,000 after acquiring an additional 17,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 807,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 50,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after acquiring an additional 21,141 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic medicines company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products based on its hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. The Company’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration.

