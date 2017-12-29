ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.40

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 287100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

The company has a market cap of $677.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.47 million. ANGI Homeservices had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,524,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,944 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter worth $37,217,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 2,069.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,019,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 766,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 47,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 144,968 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.40” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/angi-homeservices-angi-sets-new-12-month-low-at-10-40.html.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc is focused on creating digital marketplace for home services, connecting homeowners across the globe with home service professionals. The Company operates 10 brands including Angie’s List, HomeAdvisor, HomeStars, Instapro, MyBuilder, MyHammer, Travaux, Werkspot, CraftJack and mHelpDesk.

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.