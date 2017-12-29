Analyzing TeleTech (TTEC) and Its Peers

TeleTech (NASDAQ: TTEC) is one of 180 publicly-traded companies in the “IT Services & Consulting” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare TeleTech to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TeleTech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeleTech 3.45% 19.24% 8.26% TeleTech Competitors -20.71% -258.73% -4.02%

This table compares TeleTech and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TeleTech $1.28 billion $33.67 million 38.70 TeleTech Competitors $2.79 billion $288.44 million 336.51

TeleTech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TeleTech. TeleTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TeleTech and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeleTech 0 1 0 0 2.00 TeleTech Competitors 760 4673 7429 175 2.54

TeleTech presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.83%. As a group, “IT Services & Consulting” companies have a potential downside of 10.17%. Given TeleTech’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TeleTech is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

TeleTech has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeleTech’s competitors have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TeleTech pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. TeleTech pays out 48.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “IT Services & Consulting” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 39.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. TeleTech lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.8% of TeleTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “IT Services & Consulting” companies are held by institutional investors. 70.0% of TeleTech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “IT Services & Consulting” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TeleTech competitors beat TeleTech on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About TeleTech

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (TeleTech) is a customer service provider that delivers consulting, technology, growth and customer care solutions on a global scale. The Company operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS) and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment designs and manages clients’ front-to-back office processes to deliver just-in-time, personalized, multi-channel interactions. The CGS segment offers integrated sales and marketing solutions to help its clients in the business-to-consumer or business-to-business markets. The CTS segment includes operational and system design consulting, customer experience technology product, implementation and integration consulting services, and management of clients cloud and on premise solutions. The CSS segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy, and system and operational process optimization.

