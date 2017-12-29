Analyzing Stitch Fix (SFIX) and Overstock.com (OSTK)

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Stitch Fix and Overstock.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix N/A N/A N/A Overstock.com -0.61% -4.95% -1.88%

This table compares Stitch Fix and Overstock.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix $730.31 million 3.37 $33.18 million N/A N/A Overstock.com $1.80 billion 0.89 $12.52 million ($0.43) -148.60

Stitch Fix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Overstock.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.7% of Overstock.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Overstock.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Stitch Fix and Overstock.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix 0 4 3 0 2.43 Overstock.com 0 0 2 0 3.00

Stitch Fix currently has a consensus target price of $25.83, indicating a potential upside of 0.01%. Overstock.com has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.36%. Given Stitch Fix’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than Overstock.com.

Summary

Stitch Fix beats Overstock.com on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. is an online personalized styling service company. The Company offers apparel, shoes and accessories across categories, brands, product types and price points. The Company serves its clients in the following categories: Women’s, Petite, Maternity, Men’s and Plus. The Company also offers a wide variety of product types, including denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry and handbags. The Company’s data science capabilities fuel business consist of rich and growing set of detailed client and merchandise data and proprietary algorithms. The Company uses data science throughout its business, including prediction of purchase behavior, forecast demand, optimize inventory and design new apparel.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc. is an online retailer and incubator of blockchain technology. Through its online retail business, the Company offers a range of price-competitive brand name, non-brand name and closeout products, including furniture, home decor, bedding and bath, housewares, jewelry and watches, apparel and designer accessories, health and beauty products, electronics and computers, and sporting goods. It operates Retail and Medici businesses. Its Retail business consists of its Direct and Partner segments. Its Other segment consists of Medici. The Company also sells various books, magazines, compact discs (CDs), digital versatile discs (DVDs) and video games. The Company sells these products and services through its Internet Websites located at www.overstock.com, www.o.co and www.o.biz. The Company’s other offerings include Worldstock Fair Trade, Main Street Revolution, Farmers Market, Pet Adoptions, Insurance and Supplier Oasis.

