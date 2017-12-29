Analyzing Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) and WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ: OXLC) and WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) are both small-cap financials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and WhiteHorse Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Lane Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 WhiteHorse Finance 0 2 1 0 2.33

Oxford Lane Capital presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.56%. WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.38%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Oxford Lane Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Lane Capital and WhiteHorse Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital 18.15% 5.38% 3.27% WhiteHorse Finance 64.58% 9.69% 5.54%

Volatility & Risk

Oxford Lane Capital has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxford Lane Capital and WhiteHorse Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital N/A N/A N/A $1.37 7.33 WhiteHorse Finance $53.85 million 5.18 $31.32 million $1.86 7.31

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Lane Capital. WhiteHorse Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxford Lane Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Oxford Lane Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.9%. WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Oxford Lane Capital pays out 116.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 76.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Oxford Lane Capital on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s risk adjusted total return and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in structured finance investments, specifically collateralized loan obligation (CLO) vehicles, which primarily own senior corporate debt securities. The Fund holds debt investments in over three different CLO structures and equity investments in approximately 30 different CLO structures. Its investment strategy also includes investing in warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle. The Fund may also invest, on an opportunistic basis, in corporate debt securities on a direct basis and a range of other corporate credits. Oxford Lane Management, LLC (OXLC Management) is the investment advisor of the Fund.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company is a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, small-cap companies located in the United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing small-cap companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and have a term of 3 to 6 years. The Company may also make investments at other levels of a company’s capital structure, including mezzanine loans or equity interests. The Company also may receive warrants to purchase common stock in connection with its debt investments. Its investment advisor is H.I.G. WhiteHorse Advisers, LLC.

