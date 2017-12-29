Analyzing E2open (EOPN) and Its Rivals

E2open (NASDAQ: EOPN) is one of 21 public companies in the “Cloud Computing Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare E2open to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares E2open and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open -44.99% -74.59% -31.05% E2open Competitors -85.65% -150.06% -20.09%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for E2open and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open 0 0 0 0 N/A E2open Competitors 91 488 1562 45 2.71

As a group, “Cloud Computing Services” companies have a potential upside of 4.63%. Given E2open’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe E2open has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.6% of shares of all “Cloud Computing Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of shares of all “Cloud Computing Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares E2open and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio E2open N/A N/A -7.67 E2open Competitors $996.80 million -$34.68 million 547.40

E2open’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than E2open. E2open is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

E2open rivals beat E2open on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

E2open Company Profile

E2open, LLC is a United States-based provider of supply chain operating network. The Company’s suite of collaborative supply chain solutions include multi-enterprise cloud connectivity, visibility and collaboration, supply management, sensing and planning, replenishment and fulfillment, quality and traceability, supply chain finance, and analytics and visualization. Its multi-enterprise cloud connectivity solution is the network that connects all trading partners, allowing companies to exchange information and work collaboratively, securely and in real time. Its visibility and collaboration solutions provide end-to-end supply chain visibility. Its supply management solutions provide visibility, control and collaborative capabilities across all buy-side processes. Its sensing and planning solutions allow customers to respond to changes at any level of their multi-enterprise supply chain. Its replenishment and fulfillment solutions give customers the visibility and planning support.

