Analyzing Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) & PVR Partners (PVR)

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ: ARLP) and PVR Partners (NYSE:PVR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Alliance Resource Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. PVR Partners does not pay a dividend. Alliance Resource Partners pays out 54.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Alliance Resource Partners and PVR Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Resource Partners $1.93 billion 1.31 $339.39 million $3.74 5.16 PVR Partners N/A N/A N/A ($0.81) N/A

Alliance Resource Partners has higher revenue and earnings than PVR Partners. PVR Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alliance Resource Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.4% of Alliance Resource Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Alliance Resource Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Resource Partners and PVR Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Resource Partners 18.96% 31.11% 16.14% PVR Partners N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alliance Resource Partners and PVR Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Resource Partners 0 1 3 0 2.75 PVR Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alliance Resource Partners currently has a consensus target price of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 36.44%.

Summary

Alliance Resource Partners beats PVR Partners on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a producer and marketer of coal primarily to the United States utilities and industrial users. The Company operates through segments, including Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other and Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment consists of various operating segments, including Webster County Coal, LLC’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson County Coal, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Gibson North mine and Gibson South mine, Hopkins County Coal, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Elk Creek mine, the Pleasant View surface mineable reserves and the Fies property, White County Coal, LLC’s, Pattiki mining complex, Warrior Coal, LLC’s mining complex, Sebree Mining, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Onton mine and River View Coal, LLC mining complex. The Appalachia segment consists of multiple operating segments, including the Mettiki mining complex, the Tunnel Ridge mining complex and the MC Mining mining complex.

PVR Partners Company Profile

PVR Partners, L.P. (PVR) is engaged in the gathering and processing of natural gas and the management of coal and natural resource properties in the United States. The Company operates in three business segments: Eastern Midstream, Midcontinent Midstream and Coal and Natural Resource Management. In March 2014, Regency Energy Partners LP announced that it has acquired acquires all of PVR Partners, L.P’s outstanding units.

