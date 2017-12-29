Analysts Set QAD Inc. (QADA) Target Price at $40.67

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

QADA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of QAD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in QAD by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QAD by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 31,322 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in QAD by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in QAD by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in QAD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QAD ( QADA ) traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.85. 48,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,563. The company has a market capitalization of $724.57, a PE ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 0.94. QAD has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. QAD had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $76.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. QAD’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that QAD will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.59%.

About QAD

QAD Inc (QAD) is a provider of vertically oriented enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies across the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology and industrial products industries. QAD Enterprise Applications enables measurement and control of business processes and supports operational requirements, including financials, manufacturing, demand and supply chain planning, customer management, business intelligence and business process management.

