Amtech Systems (ASYS) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Amtech Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 43.9343729515021 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Amtech Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.15. 225,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,756. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $144.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul J. Van Der Wansem sold 50,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $660,632.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,292 shares of company stock worth $1,857,068. Company insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of capital equipment, including thermal processing, silicon wafer handling automation and related consumables used in fabricating solar cells, Light Emitting Diode (LED) and semiconductor devices. The Company operates through three business segments: solar, semiconductor and polishing.

