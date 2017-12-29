Amplify ETF Trust (BATS:DIVO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.344 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Amplify ETF Trust (DIVO) opened at $29.08 on Friday. Amplify ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/amplify-etf-trust-divo-to-issue-0-34-quarterly-dividend.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.