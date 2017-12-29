American Express Company (AXP) Holdings Boosted by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,502,529 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,916,145,000 after acquiring an additional 722,235 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,505,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,054 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company (NYSE AXP) opened at $99.70 on Friday. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $100.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $86,044.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.04.

In related news, insider James Peter Bush sold 10,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $926,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth I. Chenault sold 96,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $9,383,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,178,333 shares in the company, valued at $114,651,800.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 440,310 shares of company stock worth $42,478,329. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

