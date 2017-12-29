American Electric Power (AEP) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Electric Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Electric Power to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut American Electric Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.82.

American Electric Power (NYSE AEP) opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $61.82 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36,025.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 64.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, WFG Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 2,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc (AEP) is a public utility holding company that owns, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding common stock of its public utility subsidiaries and varying percentages of other subsidiaries. The service areas of the Company’s public utility subsidiaries cover the states of Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

