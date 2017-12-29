AMCON Distributing (DIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN DIT) opened at $97.85 on Wednesday. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The firm has a market cap of $67.58, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.29.

AMCON Distributing declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AMCON Distributing Company (AMCON) and its subsidiaries are engaged in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Southern regions of the United States. The Company has two segments: wholesale distribution segment (Wholesale segment) and retail health food segment (Retail Segment).

